Litigation Surge - Delaware | Patent | Law.com Radar

Patent litigation surged in Delaware last week. At least five patent lawsuits were filed, two of which allege that controllers and circuit boards in products sold by semiconductor companies infringe a patent owned by Monolithic Power Systems. Plus, Google was hit with claims over Google Ads and Google AdSense, and ThroughTEK sued Amazon, Walmart and other retailers for selling security cameras which allegedly infringe the plaintiff's patents. Most of the suits are backed by Ashby & Geddes.

February 14, 2024, 12:26 PM

