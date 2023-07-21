Litigation Surge - Technology | Patent

Law.com Radar detected a swarm of patent lawsuits against major technology businesses on Thursday in Texas. Seven patent cases were filed against companies on Radar's tech sector watchlist, more than half of which were filed by Ramey LLP on behalf of SLS Manager Technologies; the suits allege that session routers and cloud-computing platforms sold by Cisco, Microsoft, Juniper Networks and Oracle infringe the plaintiff's patents. Also of note, Meta Platforms was sued over Facebook users' ability to customize their feeds and notifications. Most of the lawsuits were filed in the Western District's Waco Division.

July 21, 2023, 1:22 PM

