Litigation Surge - Product Liability | Eli Lilly | Law.com R...

Eli Lilly was hit with a cluster of product liability cases last month over the company's type 2 diabetes medication Mounjaro. At least three federal lawsuits were filed on behalf of consumers who allegedly developed gastrointestinal issues after using Mounjaro, which belongs to a class of drugs known as GLP-1RAs. Novo Nordisk, which also manufactures GLP-1RAs like Ozempic, was hit with an identical swarm of lawsuits last month. Plaintiffs filed a motion on Dec. 4 to consolidate all cases before Judge James D. Cain Jr. in Louisiana Western District Court. Who's on defense? Eli Lilly is represented by Kirkland & Ellis and Plauche Smith & Nieset; Novo Nordisk is backed by Adams & Reese and DLA Piper.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 14, 2023, 1:28 PM

