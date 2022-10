Litigation Surge - Securities | Romeo Power

Electric vehicle battery supplier Romeo Power was hit with a string of shareholder suits last month in connection with the company's proposed acquisition by Nikola for $144 million. At least six federal lawsuits were filed against Romeo Power in California, New York and Delaware accusing the company of omitting material information from its recommendation statement in support of the transaction.

October 04, 2022, 11:14 AM