Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | Equal Employment Opp...

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a swarm of enforcement actions on Tuesday. At least nine federal lawsuits were filed across nine states, all of which accuse companies of failing to file EEO-1 Employer Information Reports for calendar years 2021 and 2022. EEO-1 reports, which are filed by businesses with 100 or more employees and federal contractors with 50 or more employees, are used to collect demographic information about race and sex in a company's workforce.

May 29, 2024, 12:59 PM

