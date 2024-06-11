Litigation Surge - California | Data Breach | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - California | Data Breach

Data breach litigation spiked in California federal courts last week, according to Law.com Radar. The platform detected 11 cases, well above the Golden State's typical weekly average. More than half the suits were brought against Ticketmaster and parent company Live Nation after ransomware group ShinyHunters offered to sell more than 560 million users' personally identifiable information through the dark web for $500,000. Other companies hit with data breach class actions last week include Toshiba, Keenan & Associates and Designed Receivable Solutions.

June 11, 2024, 12:40 PM

