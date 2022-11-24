Litigation Surge - California | Privacy

Law.com Radar detected a flurry of digital privacy class actions on Wednesday in California federal courts. Five new matters were surfaced by Law.com Radar on Nov. 23, a volume significantly above the daily average of new suits and removals. The cases, which target retail and financial sector companies, assert claims related to the defendants' use of session replay and keystroke monitoring software on their websites. Who's getting the work? Alston & Bird has stepped in for CNO Financial Group; Jones Day is defending Tommy Hilfiger; Dentons is representing West Marine Products; and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius is counsel to pet supply seller Chewy.

Banking & Financial Services

November 24, 2022, 8:34 AM