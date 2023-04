Litigation Surge - Trademark | Nike

Nike launched a flurry of trademark lawsuits last month in Illinois. The company brought five new suits in Illinois Northern District Court targeting alleged sellers of counterfeit footwear, bags, hats and other athletic gear. All five suits are backed by Greer Burns & Crain.

April 11, 2023

