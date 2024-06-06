Litigation Surge - Verisk Analytics | General Motors | Law.c...

Litigation Surge - Verisk Analytics | General Motors

General Motors, OnStar, LexisNexis and Verisk Analytics were swarmed with federal class actions in May, part of a wave of cases brought under the Fair Credit Reporting Act and various privacy laws. At least eight class actions were filed last month alleging that data collected from GM vehicles is transmitted without permission through LexisNexis and Verisk to insurance companies, which use the data to increase premiums. The parties are currently awaiting a JPML ruling on a motion to consolidate all cases in California Central District Court. GM and OnStar are represented by King & Spalding and Bush Seyferth PLLC; LexisNexis has tapped Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders; Verisk Analytics is backed by Hogan Lovells and Hickey Hauck Bishoff Jeffers & Seabolt.

Automotive

June 06, 2024, 2:28 PM

