Litigation Surge - Florida | Data Breach

Law.com Radar detected a cluster of data breach class actions in Florida last week, most of which target Fort Lauderdale-based company Citrix. Six federal class actions were filed against companies on Radar's watchlist, including five cases alleging that hackers exploited a vulnerability known as 'Citrix Bleed' to obtain personally identifiable information belonging to clients Comcast and Fidelity National Financial. Identical cases have been launched in other jurisdictions, and one plaintiff filed a motion on Jan. 11 to consolidate all cases for multidistrict litigation in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, where Comcast is headquartered. Who's on defense? Citrix is represented by Goodwin Procter and Trenam Law; Comcast is represented by Holland & Knight; Fidelity National is represented by Sidley Austin.

Cybersecurity

January 18, 2024, 2:34 PM

