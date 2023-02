Litigation Surge - Labor & Employment | The Walt Disney Company

Disney was pummeled with employment lawsuits in Florida on Tuesday over the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. At least six federal cases were filed yesterday on behalf of Disney World employees who were allegedly terminated after refusing to receive the vaccine based on their religious beliefs. All six lawsuits are backed by the Vires Law Group and CGS Law.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 15, 2023, 1:12 PM