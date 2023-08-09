Litigation Surge - Virginia | ERISA | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Virginia | ERISA

There was a swarm of ERISA lawsuits last month in Virginia Eastern District Court. At least 12 ERISA cases were filed, more than half of which accuse plumbing and welding companies of falling behind in pension contributions. While ERISA suits are fairly common, last month's volume sticks out at roughly three times the typical weekly average. Who's bringing the heat? Nearly half the suits were filed by O'Donoghue & O'Donoghue on behalf of the United Association National Pension Fund.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 09, 2023, 4:25 PM

nature of claim: /