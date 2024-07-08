Litigation Surge - Trademark | Phillips 66 | Law.com Radar

Litigation Surge - Trademark | Phillips 66

Phillips 66 launched a flurry of trademark and trade dress infringement cases last week. At least four lawsuits were filed by the oil and gas giant, including three suits brought by Hodgson Russ in New Jersey and Pennsylvania; the suits accuse gas station operators of continuing to display the plaintiff's 'Conoco' mark and distinctive red and silver design at the defendants' gas stations after the rights to display the marks and designs expired. The fourth case accuses a gas station owner in Missouri of infringing Phillips' '76' mark by operating under the confusingly similar name '76 Express'; the suit was brought by GM Law and Pirkey Barber LLC.

Energy

July 08, 2024, 1:39 PM