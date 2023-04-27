Litigation Surge - Internet & Social Media | U.S. Department of Justice

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch launched a flurry of cases yesterday against the U.S. Justice Department over purported censorship of social media. The group filed three lawsuits in District of Columbia District Court under the Freedom of Information Act, one of which seeks records from the FBI's weekly meetings with Facebook, Twitter and other Big Tech companies leading up to the 2020 election. Another suit seeks documents relating to the FBI's use of Facebook's 'content request system' to flag posts for takedown or modification, while the third suit seeks records pertaining to suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story by Twitter employees, including former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde.

Government

April 27, 2023, 12:57 PM

