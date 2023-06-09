Elevance Health, the health insurance provider previously known as Anthem, and other defendants were slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, filed by the DL Law Group, contends that the defendants wrongfully denied coverage for residential behavioral health care treatment for a minor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-04572, F. v. Anthem Blue Cross Life and Health Insurance Company et al.
Health Care
June 09, 2023, 8:50 PM