New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms was slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought on behalf of a California minor and her parents, is part of a string of cases alleging that the defendant knowingly designed its social media platforms to have addictive qualities which are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. The lawsuit is backed by Seeger Weiss, the Social Media Victims Law Center and Professor Robert H. Klonoff of Lewis & Clark Law School. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05573, M.F. et al. v. Meta Platforms Inc.

Technology

September 29, 2022, 12:56 PM