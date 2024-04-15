Who Got The Work

Aetna, a health care insurance company, and Crown Castle International, have turned to attorneys Matthew S. Brahana, Clint R. Hansen and Scott M. Petersen of Fabian Vancott to fight a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action was filed Feb. 29 in Utah District Court by Brian S. King PC on behalf of the parent of a child who was allegedly wrongfully denied coverage for residential mental health care. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Howard C. Nielson Jr., is 1:24-cv-00034, F. et al v. Aetna Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

April 15, 2024, 9:08 AM

Plaintiffs

E. F.

Tim F.

Plaintiffs

Brian S King PC

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Company

Crown Castle International Corporation

Crown Castle International Corp. Medical Plan

defendant counsels

Fabian Vancott

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations