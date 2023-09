Who Got The Work

Paul A. Alarcon, Colton Parks and Samuel Q. Schleier from Bowman and Brooke have stepped in as defense counsel to Uber and Rasier LLC in a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Aug. 7 in California Northern District Court by Williams Hart & Boundas, is part of a wave of cases accusing Uber of failing to protect passengers from sexual assault by drivers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James Donato, is 3:23-cv-03951, F-3 v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

September 06, 2023, 7:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe F-3

Plaintiffs

Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP

defendants

Rasier, LLC

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Rasier-CA, LLC

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

