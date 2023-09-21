Who Got The Work

Andrea Keller and Randall Scott Luskey of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison have stepped in as defense counsel to Uber and its a wholly owned subsidiary Raiser LLC in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, filed Aug. 7 in California Northern District Court by Williams Hart & Boundas, is part of a string of cases accusing Uber of failing to protect passengers from sexual assault by drivers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 3:23-cv-03945, F-1 v. Uber Technologies, Inc. et al.

Technology

September 21, 2023, 10:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Doe F-1

Plaintiffs

Williams Hart & Boundas, LLP

Estey Bomberger, LLP

Williams Hart Boundas Easterby LLP

defendants

Rasier, LLC

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Rasier-CA, LLC

defendant counsels

Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

Bowman and Brooke

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation