New Suit - Trade Secrets

F & B Associates d/b/a Best Beverage Catering filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Shane McKnight and competitor Top Hat Provisions on Monday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Buchalter, accuses McKnight of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information to form Top Hat. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00222, F & B Associates Inc. v. McKnight et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 06, 2023, 8:55 PM