New Suit - Contract

AmeriGas Partners, a wholly owned subsidiary of energy distributor UGI, was slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Maryland District Court. The lawsuit was filed by attorney Nora Ezzat Cozzillio Esq. and Michael J. Cozzillio Esq. on behalf of a construction contractor who alleges breach of an oral agreement in which the defendant would supply fuel at a discount in exchange for assistance with obtaining supply contracts with the plaintiff's clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-02918, Ezzat v. AmeriGas Inc.