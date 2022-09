Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Archer & Greiner on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JLT Enterprises Inc. and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, filed by Bender Commercial Collection Law on behalf of EZ Trading Inc., seeks an allegedly overdue balance of $208,784 for goods delivered. The case is 1:22-cv-05474, EZ Trading, Inc. v. Jlt Enterprises, Inc. et al.

New Jersey

September 09, 2022, 3:30 PM