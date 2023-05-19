Intercontinental Hotels Group, the parent company of Holiday Inn and the InterContinental, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Shenkan Injury Lawyers on behalf of Jeff Zaker and his minor son who sustained injuries after colliding with an artificial 'crossing sign.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00835, E.Z. et al v. Jskld Hospitality Enterprise, LLC et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
May 19, 2023, 5:38 AM