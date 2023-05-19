New Suit - Personal Injury

Intercontinental Hotels Group, the parent company of Holiday Inn and the InterContinental, and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Pennsylvania Western District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Shenkan Injury Lawyers on behalf of Jeff Zaker and his minor son who sustained injuries after colliding with an artificial 'crossing sign.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00835, E.Z. et al v. Jskld Hospitality Enterprise, LLC et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 19, 2023, 5:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Antoniette Zaker

E.Z.

Jeff Zaker

Plaintiffs

Shenkan Injury Lawyers, LLC

defendants

Intercontinental Hotel Groups

Hockey Time Productions, Inc.

Jskld Hospitality Enterprise, LLC

SAP Hotels, LLC.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct