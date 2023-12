News From Law.com

Two Am Law 100 firms that have landed with a splash in Philadelphia over the last two years, attracted in part by the region's vibrant life sciences sector, showcase contrasting strategies for stepping into an established market via group hires. Meanwhile a Second Hundred firm that's been in Philadelphia for a decade offers a third approach, turning to acquisitions of smaller firms to grow its footprint.

December 12, 2023, 12:08 PM

