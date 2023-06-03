New Suit - Contract

Stoel Rives filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Eastern District Court on behalf of Eyerate Inc., a text message advertising platform. The complaint accuses Kyler Lundgrin and Ponca City Dispensary Inc. of violating Eyerate's contract by sharing account credentials and by submitting false information to the plaintiff in connection with a lawsuit over telemarketing violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01051, Eyerate Inc. v. Ponca City Dispensary, Inc. et al.

California

June 03, 2023, 1:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Eyerate Inc.

Plaintiffs

Stoel Rives

defendants

Kyler Lundgrin

Ponca City Dispensary, Inc.

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract