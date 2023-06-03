Stoel Rives filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in California Eastern District Court on behalf of Eyerate Inc., a text message advertising platform. The complaint accuses Kyler Lundgrin and Ponca City Dispensary Inc. of violating Eyerate's contract by sharing account credentials and by submitting false information to the plaintiff in connection with a lawsuit over telemarketing violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01051, Eyerate Inc. v. Ponca City Dispensary, Inc. et al.
California
June 03, 2023, 1:52 PM