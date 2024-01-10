Eyeing Rate Flexibility, Longtime Sidley Litigator Decamps t...

News From Law.com

After more than 10 years as a Sidley Austin partner, business litigator Isaac Greaney relocated to New York midsize firm Moses & Singer to pursue client engagements permitted by the firm's more flexible rate structure. Greaney, who represents financial institutions in complex commercial disputes and enforcement investigations, said Wednesday he sees opportunities with his new firm to represent price-sensitive smaller public companies and smaller financial institutions facing government investigations and complex litigation. He expects Moses & Singer to allow more flexibility when structuring rate agreements with clients, which is a high area of demand among clients, Graney said Wednesday.

January 10, 2024, 11:30 AM

