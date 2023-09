News From Law.com

The New Jersey Supreme Court on Thursday issued 66 orders on petitions, certifications, and motions in matters entered as a result of a Sept. 19 conference. Of those, certification was granted in three cases, one of which was to a pro se appellant in a medical malpractice case, dismissed with prejudice over an affidavit of merit requirement.

