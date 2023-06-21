New Suit - Trade Secrets & Employment Contract

Fisher & Phillips and Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney filed a trade secret and breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Southern District Court on behalf of EyeCarePro, a digital marketing company which serves optometrists. The suit targets Steven C. Poley, a major EyeCarePro shareholder and its former director, for allegedly enlisting certain software developers with the company to develop a competing platform called 'RingIQ' in an effort to usurp the company's most important client, Texas State Optical. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-02287, EyeCarePro, Inc. v. Doe Co. et al.

Health Care

June 21, 2023, 8:02 PM

EyeCarePro, Inc.

Fisher & Phillips

Doe Co.

Steven C. Poley

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract