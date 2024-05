News From Law.com

Global accounting and consulting firm EY, long known as Ernst & Young, has promoted one of its longtime in-house lawyers, David Weintraub, to global general counsel and vice chair. Slated to take the helm on July 1, Weintraub joined EY as U.S. deputy general counsel in 2010 and has been global deputy general counsel since 2014. He will succeed Michael Solender, who is retiring June 30.

