As Big Four firm EY plans for a split with its audit business, its global law leader, Cornelius Grossmann, has a plan for how the new-look company will take the legal services market by storm. During a recent law.com webinar, Grossmann a new EY company, split from its audit business, would focus on large-scale clients and projects that are multidisciplinary in nature, with legal services being a key but not dominant component.

October 31, 2022, 5:00 AM