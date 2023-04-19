EY Remains Intact for Now, But Big 4 Still Pose Long-Term Co...

News From Law.com

Law firms can breathe a sigh of relief now that EY has called off plans to split from its auditing segment, though industry observers say Big Four accounting firm expansion in the legal industry remains a long-term threat. Regulatory scrutiny of auditing firms that also provide consulting services over conflicts of interest will continue to drive separation of their auditing divisions from consulting. And when they do, they will reap the rewards of their existing connections with corporate clients.

April 19, 2023, 11:54 AM

