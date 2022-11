New Suit - Contract

Exxon Mobil sued Champion Laboratories and First Brands Group Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, for alleged breach of contract to sell automotive filters, was brought by Smyser Kaplan Veselka. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-04032, Exxonmobil Oil Corporation v. Champion Laboratories, Inc. et al.