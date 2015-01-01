Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gray Reed & McGraw and Stroock & Stroock & Lavan on Tuesday removed a complaint for declaratory judgment against AIG Specialty Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Haynes and Boone, centers on a 2015 settlement agreement between AIG and plaintiff Exxon Mobil. The suit seeks a declaration that Exxon Mobil is released of its deductible obligations under an excess liability policy. The case is 3:22-cv-01873, ExxonMobil Oil Corporation v. AIG Specialty Insurance Company.