ExxonMobil Attorneys Recover $71M Paid in Settlements of Env...

News From Law.com

Exxon Mobile's legal team clawed back on appeal $71 million that was paid in two lawsuits concerning environmental contamination claims. The case before the Fourteenth District Court of Appeals in Houston concerned a lawsuit against two oil and gas magnates, Bryan C. Wagner and Duer Wagner III and their 1994 purchase of mineral rights on 120,000 acres in north Louisiana from Exxon. In the contracts at issue, the Wagners agreed to indemnify Exxon from certain liabilities, including environmental liabilities.

Agriculture

September 07, 2022, 7:22 PM