New Suit - Trademark

Exxon Mobil filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Nelles Kostencki PLLC and Pirkey Barber PLLC, targets online retailers for allegedly selling counterfeit Mobil and Delvac products. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-22695, Exxon Mobil Corporation v. The Individuals and Business Entities Identified on Schedule "A".