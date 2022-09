New Suit - Employment

Exxon Mobil sued former employee Paris M. Mercier Friday in Texas Southern District Court alleging breach of contract. The court case, filed by Lam Lyn & Philip, accuses Mercier of failing to return more than $132,000 in tax advances in violation of his tax equalization guidelines agreement with Exxon Mobil. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-03257, Exxon Mobil Corporation v. Mercier.