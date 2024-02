News From Law.com

Exxon Mobil apparently isn't making general counsel Craig Morford adhere to the company's mandatory retirement age of 65. Though Morford turned 65 on Saturday, company spokesperson Elise Otten said in response to an inquiry from Law.com on Monday that "Craig Morford is still with the company and has not retired."

February 12, 2024, 2:33 PM

