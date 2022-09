New Suit - Contract

Seyfarth Shaw filed a landlord-tenant lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of marketing agency Extreme Reach. The suit accuses the defendants of wrongfully rejecting the plaintiff's offer of a $7.5 million payment to break the lease. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07948, Extreme Reach Inc. v. PGREF I 1633 Broadway Land LP et al.

Real Estate

September 16, 2022, 7:41 PM