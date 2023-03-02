New Suit - Product Liability

Horizon Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on rare, autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, was hit with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in New York Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Rudderow Law on behalf of Kimberly Exton, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendant's drug Tepezza causes permanent hearing loss. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00282, Exton v. Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

March 02, 2023, 11:57 AM