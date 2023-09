News From Law.com

A rookie for the Chicago Bears sued Big League Advance Fund to void a name, image, and likeness, or NIL, contract that the National Football League player said requires him to fork over 15% of his pre-tax pro salary for 25 years to the speculative investment capital company. Ivan Parron is an expert in sports law at Parron Law in Miami who is not involved in the matter in which the plaintiff, Gervon Dexter, sued the defendant, Big League.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 05, 2023, 1:48 PM

