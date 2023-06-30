New Suit - Miller Act

Markel, a Virginia-based insurance and investment company, and other defendants were sued Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects. The lawsuit was brought by Gray Reed and Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore on behalf of Exposed Roof Design. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02293, Exposed Roof Design, LLC et al v. Tandem Roofing, LLC et al.

Insurance

June 30, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Exposed Roof Design, LLC

Plaintiffs

Irwin Fritchie Urquhart And Moore, Llc

defendants

Markel Insurance Company

E&F Construction, A Joint Venture

Tandem Roofing, LLC

nature of claim: 130/for claims under the Miller Act, which protects subcontractors and suppliers on federal construction projects