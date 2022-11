News From Law.com

Experts agree: Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner won't be booted from his post any time soon. What's less clear is what his path out of the state impeachment process will look like. "Everything about this is unprecedented," said Craig Green, a professor at Temple University Beasley School of Law. "The only thing we know for sure is there will be no conviction in the Senate."

Government

November 29, 2022, 4:40 PM