News From Law.com

The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled that the Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) protocol for evaluating a driver's impairment by drugs is reliable and admissible in prosecutions. The court's 5-2 ruling, finding that the admission of testimony from 12-step DRE protocol is justified, comes after the Office of the Public Defender, the American Civil Liberties Union-New Jersey and the New Jersey State Bar Association expressed doubts about its reliability.

Cannabis

November 15, 2023, 1:22 PM

nature of claim: /