Partners David D. Samani of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Kenneth P. White of Brown White & Osborn have stepped in to represent Stein Saks and several of its attorneys in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 3 in California Central District Court by Jones Day on behalf of credit reporting company Experian Information Solutions. The suit contends that Stein Saks and other defendants engaged in a scheme to force Experian to settle fraudulent lawsuits brought under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter, is 8:24-cv-01186, Experian Information Solutions Inc, an Ohio corporation v. Stein Saks, PLLC et al.
Business Services
June 24, 2024, 4:21 PM