Who Got The Work

Partners David D. Samani of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Kenneth P. White of Brown White & Osborn have stepped in to represent Stein Saks and several of its attorneys in a pending civil RICO lawsuit. The complaint was filed June 3 in California Central District Court by Jones Day on behalf of credit reporting company Experian Information Solutions. The suit contends that Stein Saks and other defendants engaged in a scheme to force Experian to settle fraudulent lawsuits brought under the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fred W. Slaughter, is 8:24-cv-01186, Experian Information Solutions Inc, an Ohio corporation v. Stein Saks, PLLC et al.

Business Services

June 24, 2024, 4:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Experian Information Solutions Inc, an Ohio corporation

Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jones Day

defendants

Chesky Monk

Daniel J. Soffer

Doe Defendants

Eliyahu Babad

Judah Stein

Justin Zeig

Stein Saks, PLLC

Tamir Saland

Yaakov Saks

Zeig Law Firm, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Brown White & Osborn

Gessin Ltd

nature of claim: 470/for civil RICO claims