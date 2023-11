News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit joined "every other circuit" in ruling that a consumer can recover between $100 to $1,000 without proving actual damages caused by a consumer reporting agency's willful violation of the Fair Credit Reporting Act. The case involved plaintiffs-appellants, Omar Santos and Amanda Clements, against the defendant-appellee, consumer reporting agency Experian Information Solutions Inc.

November 08, 2023, 10:59 AM

