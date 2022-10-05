New Suit - Trademark

Robins Kaplan filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Expensify Inc., an expense reporting service provider and owner of the 'Karma Points' mark. The suit pursues claims against Swappoint AG and Karmapoint AG, a mobile application that allows you to reward people with tokens for doing 'good things' or tasks, for allegedly 'hoarding uses' of the 'Karamapoint' mark with no intention of applying the mark in all of its selected areas of commerce. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-05720, Expensify, Inc. v. Swappoint AG et al.

Business Services

October 05, 2022, 6:30 AM