New Suit

Robins Kaplan filed a lawsuit on behalf of finance management app Expensify Inc. on Thursday in California Northern District Court arising from an underlying class action alleging Expensify's app and website is inaccessible to blind and visually impaired customers. The court action seeks a declaration that as Expensify operates solely through the internet and not as a brick-and-mortar location, it is not obligated to be accessible under the ADA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00823, Expensify, Inc. v. Hilbert.

Banking & Financial Services

February 23, 2023, 7:04 PM