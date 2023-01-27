Exoneree-Turned-Lawyer Jeffrey Deskovic Continues Fight for ...

News From Law.com

For years, Jeffrey Deskovic has devoted his time and talents to helping people who fell into the same trap that ensnared him back when he was just 17 years old: being wrongfully convicted and imprisoned for violent crime. Since its inception, the Jeffrey Deskovic Foundation for Justice has screened hundreds of actual innocence cases and has won the release of 12 people who had done time for serious crimes they insist they didn't commit, which includes three full exonerations.

New York

January 27, 2023, 3:23 PM