New Suit - Contract

Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Nevada District Court on behalf of Exo Opportunity Fund LLC and Galapagos Marketing LLC. The suit pursues claims against Evolution Enterprises LLC, Evolution Travel LLC and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01613, Exo Opportunity Fund LLC et al v. Evolution Enterprises LLC et al.

Business Services

September 23, 2022, 8:13 AM