Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Crowe & Dunlevy on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Rosser Properties LLC and other defendants to Oklahoma Northern District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act, was filed by the Legal Aid Services of Oklahoma on behalf of Cynthia Exline-Johnson. The case is 4:22-cv-00475, Exline-Johnson v. Rosser Properties LLC et al.

Real Estate

October 27, 2022, 4:49 AM